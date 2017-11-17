The Ultimate UX Flow Toolkit
Create elegant User Flows, Diagrams and Sitemaps in Sketch.
SQUID is the fully customizable template with over 50 UI Templates for Mobile and Web. Connect UIs with 56 high quality Connection Types. Add Nodes and Annotation to make your UI Flow easy to read.
Is it worth
to create User Flows with Mockups?
UI Flows (also called Wireflows, UX or IX Flows) help designers to visualize interactions with the product in glanceable and understandable way.
These deliverables are not just for designers look at, they are created to be shared.
UI Flows bridge the communication gap between designers, development team, and stakeholders. Thanks to UI Flows your team does not to see only mockups or wireframes, but the whole flow and possible interactions.
Simple, Elegant or Joyful? Thanks to styles you can customize look of the elements to match your brand. It is just a few clicks.
Template contains all neccessary elements needed to create high quality User Flow in just a few minutes.
Handy manual with tips and interactions
Customizable Connection, Node and Annotation styles
UI Template styles - adjust them to your product brand
56 connection types to show flow between UIs
30 Mobile UI Templates ready to use if your product does not have wireframes or mockups yet
21 Web UI Templates ready to use if your product does not have wireframes or mockups yet
7 Gesture Visualization
5 Entry/Exit Point styles
Symbols - all elements are not only customizable but also reusable
Ready to be used as the Sketch Library
Start Creating Your UI Flows
56 Connection Types
50+ UI Templates
Gesture Visualization
Customizable Styles
Resizable Elements
This license grants the purchaser license to use the UXMisfit products within the following terms:
You may
Use the products in commercial projects.
Use the products in personal projects.
Modify the products as needed.
You may not
Redistribute, resell, license, sublicense or lease products or modified products.
Share your purchased files with others.
All products remain the property of Thalion – Przemyslaw Baraniak.
Thalion – Przemyslaw Baraniak retains the right to mention, post, blog about your use of purchased UXMisfit products if the use is visible to the public in some way.
Thalion – Przemyslaw Baraniak will not be responsible for any outcome that may occur during the course of usage of products.
For other license questions, please contact at thalion@uxmisfit.com