The Ultimate UX Flow Toolkit

Create Beautiful Flows in just minutes. Save your time and make team collaboration more efficient.

Create elegant User Flows, Diagrams and Sitemaps in Sketch.


SQUID is the fully customizable template with over 50 UI Templates for Mobile and Web. Connect UIs with 56 high quality Connection Types. Add Nodes and Annotation to make your UI Flow easy to read.

SQUID Core Features

Customizable
Styles

56 Connection
Types

50+ UI Templates
(Mobile + Web)

Fully Resizable
Elements

Perfect for Mockups
Designed in 1x

User Flows Created
in Minutes

Simple Instructions & Tips

Create Flows in Sketch

Is it worth 

to create User Flows with Mockups?

UI Flows (also called Wireflows, UX or IX Flows) help designers to visualize interactions with the product in glanceable and understandable way.


These deliverables are not just for designers look at, they are created to be shared.


UI Flows bridge the communication gap between designers, development team, and stakeholders. Thanks to UI Flows your team does not to see only mockups or wireframes, but the whole flow and possible interactions.

Make Flows in Your Style

Simple, Elegant or Joyful? Thanks to styles you can customize look of the elements to match your brand. It is just a few clicks.

What You Get with SQUID?

Template contains all neccessary elements needed to create high quality User Flow in just a few minutes.

Handy manual with tips and interactions

Customizable Connection, Node and Annotation styles

UI Template styles - adjust them to your product brand

56 connection types to show flow between UIs

30 Mobile UI Templates ready to use if your product does not have wireframes or mockups yet

21 Web UI Templates ready to use if your product does not have wireframes or mockups yet

7 Gesture Visualization

5 Entry/Exit Point styles

Symbols - all elements are not only customizable but also reusable

Ready to be used as the Sketch Library

56 Connection Types

 

50+ UI Templates

 

Gesture Visualization

 

Customizable Styles

 

Resizable Elements

LICENSE

© 2017 Thalion.

UXMisfit.com License

This license grants the purchaser license to use the UXMisfit products within the following terms:

You may

Use the products in commercial projects.
Use the products in personal projects.
Modify the products as needed.

You may not

Redistribute, resell, license, sublicense or lease products or modified products.
Share your purchased files with others.

All products remain the property of Thalion – Przemyslaw Baraniak.

Thalion – Przemyslaw Baraniak retains the right to mention, post, blog about your use of purchased UXMisfit products if the use is visible to the public in some way.

Thalion – Przemyslaw Baraniak will not be responsible for any outcome that may occur during the course of usage of products.

For other license questions, please contact at thalion@uxmisfit.com