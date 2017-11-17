UI Flows (also called Wireflows, UX or IX Flows) help designers to visualize interactions with the product in glanceable and understandable way.

These deliverables are not just for designers look at, they are created to be shared.

UI Flows bridge the communication gap between designers, development team, and stakeholders. Thanks to UI Flows your team does not to see only mockups or wireframes, but the whole flow and possible interactions.